Wildfire smoke clouds Lower Mainland

The view from Hope’s downtown was obscured by wildfire smoke from B.C.’s interior. (X. Y. Zeng/Hope Standard)

Smoke from the interior’s wildfires is coming to the Lower Mainland this week.

Metro Vancouver has issued an air quality advisory for itself and the Fraser Valley due to “high concentrations of fine particulate matter.”

The poor conditions are expected to last for several days.

“Air quality today is currently good, but conditions are expected to change by tomorrow,” the release stated. “Air quality forecast models are predicting smoke from these wildfires may reach ground level in our region by early tomorrow morning.”

Those most at risk from the poor air quality include infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease. Anyone who experiences symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath or coughing or wheezing should consult a medical professional.