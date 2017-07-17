Wildfire evacuees welcome at North Delta rec centres

Mayor announced that parking lots at local rec centres will be available for evacuees with RVs

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson annouced on Facebook that evacuees may park their mobile homes or trailers at North Delta recreation centres and on local streets until the emergency in the Interior is over. (James Smith photo)

Delta is opening up its rec centre parking lots to wildfire evacuees.

In a message posted this morning on Facebook, Delta Mayor Lois Jackson said the municipality is making the parking lots at both Sungod and North Delta Recreation Centres available for evacuees with trailers or mobile homes. They may also park on roads or in the driveways of friends or relatives “until this terrible emergency has passed.”

Jackson also wrote that Delta has advised the province that the municipality is on standby in case they want to open a reception centre for evacuees, adding that they already have five registered evacuated families staying in North Delta.

“Our fire fighting vehicles and Delta fire fighters continue to be on standby and will move when requested by provincial emergency personnel,” Jackson wrote.

Last week, Delta sent two DPD officers, one firefighter and one municipal staff member to assist in the planning section of the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Williams Lake.

The deployment was in response to a request for EOC staff by Emergency Management BC, including someone with financial analysis ability. To date they have not asked Delta for any equipment or front-line firefighters.

“Take courage all you smoke-eaters up country,” Jackson wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”