Wildfire evacuee numbers rise to 2,400 at Cloverdale evacuation centre

No use of overnight cots so far, but 13 RVs now set up on site

More than 2,400 evacuees have registered at the Cloverdale evacuation centre since it opened on Monday, July 17.

As of Sunday evening (July 23), 2,420 people have registered as wildfire evacuees at the centre, located at the Cloverdale Arena on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey, B.C.

There are 108 cots set up at the arena, and more could be added if the need arises, but so far no one has needed to use the overnight lodgings at the centre.

#bcwildfire evacuees will be offered $0 RV hookup and animal stall(s) at #CloverdaleRodeo #CloverdaleExhibitionGrounds during this emergency pic.twitter.com/1zWGRGxjNj — Cloverdale Rodeo (@CloverdaleRodeo) July 11, 2017

However, thirteen RVs are set up on the fairgrounds, making use of the Cloverdale Rodeo’s offer of free RV hookups for wildfire evacuees.

More than 30,000 people have been forced from their homes as a result of wildfires in B.C. The Surrey reception centre is one of two in the Lower Mainland—the other is set up at Chilliwack Secondary.

The centre is not able to take in donations. Instead, donations of goods and cash can be made to Salvation Army locations in Surrey, White Rock, Delta, Langley and New Westminster. Learn more at thriftstore.ca. Monetary donations can also be made to Red Cross at redcross.ca.

If you’d like to learn about volunteering at the centre, visit the City of Surrey’s Emergency Social Services page.

With files from Grace Kennedy