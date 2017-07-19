Wildfire evacuee numbers double at Cloverdale centre

The number of evacuees has gone from nearly 700 to nearly 1,400

Volunteers help setup an evacuation centre in Cloverdale on Sunday. (Lance Peverly/Peace Arch News)

The number of evacuees at the Cloverdale evacuation centre has nearly doubled since Monday, July 17.

During a media tour of the Cloverdale Arena, where the city of Surrey set up the centre, Mayor Linda Hepner said the centre had nearly 700 people registered. As of Tuesday night, that number has grown to 1,350 evacuees.

Related: Surrey training more volunteers to help fire evacuees

So far, no one has requested the use of the overnight accommodations. There are 108 cots set up in the arena’s rink, and more could be added if the need arises.

Related: VIDEO: Wildfire evacuees flowing into Cloverdale

The number of people using the Cloverdale Rodeo’s offer of RV hookups has remained the same, with people using 11 of the RV spots.

The arena was set up on Sunday, July 16 and was open to receive evacuees on Monday.