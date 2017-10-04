Whitehorse RCMP identify Porter Creek homicide victim

An RCMP officer watches the scene of the investigation into the shooting death of Mohamed Nagiel Saddek Nagem in Porter Creek Sept. 20. (Jesse Winter/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse RCMP has identified the victim of the fatal shooting near Goody’s Gas Bar in Porter Creek last month.

In a press release, police said 25-year-old Mohamed Nagiel Saddek Nagem, originally from Surrey, B.C., was shot while driving along the Alaska Highway and Wann Road Sept. 20. He died in hospital the next day.

Nagem’s death is the territory’s seventh homicide of 2017 and the sixth where the victim was found in Whitehorse.

The press release also said investigators are no longer searching for a red Dodge pickup truck seen leaving the scene the night of the shooting. A truck matching the description was seized Sept. 21, the release said, and “investigation into that vehicle’s involvement in the incident, if any, is continuing.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 867-667-5555, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com