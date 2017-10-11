WHAT THE HAIL? : Surrey/White Rock blanketed with unexpected winter weather

Environment Canada’s weather report issued at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday suggests heavy showers this morning, with a risk of hail and thunderstorms, but clearing late this afternoon. Temperatures to reach a high of 12C.
Share your hail photos at aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Good morning White Rock! Drive safe! #whiterock pic.twitter.com/0UVylQQ1Qh— White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) October 11, 2017
Rain, hail, thunder, lightning in areas of #Surrey this morning. Use caution. Leave yourself more reaction time when roads are slick. pic.twitter.com/rwT8AeOIpV— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) October 11, 2017
Winter wonderland in #SouthSurrey? pic.twitter.com/mwktLHPRmq— Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) October 11, 2017