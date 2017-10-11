WHAT THE HAIL? : Surrey/White Rock blanketed with unexpected winter weather

A man walks through pellets of hail on 160 Street near the 24 Avenue intersection Wednesday morning. Parts of Surrey were pelted with hail overnight. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Environment Canada’s weather report issued at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday suggests heavy showers this morning, with a risk of hail and thunderstorms, but clearing late this afternoon. Temperatures to reach a high of 12C.

Share your hail photos at aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com