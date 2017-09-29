VIDEO: Whalley’s Christian Science Building catches fire

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation

The Christian Science Society building on Old Yale Road in Whalley was badly damaged by a fire early Friday morning.

Flames ripped through its roof, at 10207 132nd St., at about 2:30 a.m. as 22 firefighters fought this two-alarm blaze.

Nobody was injured and what caused the fire is under investigation.

“It’s believed to have started on the outside but there is an investigation,” Surrey Assistant Fire Chief Chris Keon said. “We have an investigator on the scene now, which is standard operating procedure for these types of things. I don’t think it’s considered to be suspicious. It’s undetermined at this time.

“There was nobody there,” Keon said. “The crews did a great job; it was a quick knock-down. It had climbed up the side of the structure and into the soffets and into the roof, but they knocked that down fairly quickly as well.”

“It was mostly exterior,” he said of the damage.



