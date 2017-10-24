West Vancouver couple scratched and bitten after confronting break-in suspects

Police remind the public to call 9-1-1 when witnessing a crime in progress

A West Vancouver couple is on the mend from scratches and biting after a break-in at their home turned violent.

The man and woman were alerted by a surveillance system to a break-in at their home on Monday night, police said. The home, in the 1100 block of Crestline Road, is under renovation.

Instead of calling 911, police said, the couple went to the house on their own and confronted two female suspects there.

A violent struggle ensued, and the suspects took off in a vehicle before police were called.

The couple was bitten and scratched, and their vehicle extensively damaged as the suspect vehicle crashed out of the driveway.

One suspect, a 43-year-old woman, was later arrested and a vehicle seized, with help from Coquitlam RCMP. The other suspect is still at large.

Police remind the public to call 911 when witnessing a crime in progress.

“Attempting to investigate or confront suspects on your own can place you in extreme danger and can delay police efforts to quickly locate and safely apprehend suspects,” police said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Educators speak out against Chilliwack school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP still searching ‘high-risk’ 47-year-old Audra Jager

Just Posted

11-year-old friends lauded as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP still searching ‘high-risk’ 47-year-old Audra Jager

Reports say she is easily confused and disoriented because of previous head injury.

Cloverdale’s distressed properties still a problem for neighbours

Bylaw officers did a clean up of the properties in August, but the issues haven’t gone away

Educators speak out against Chilliwack school trustee’s anti-LGBTQ post

Trustees, BCSTA distance themselves from Chilliwack school trustee’s opinions

Crown seeks to firm up timeline in Pitt Meadows councillor’s sex assault trial

Complainant tells court she was 13 or 14 years old when the alleged attack occured

WATCH: Speedskaters race at Langley Sportsplex

The first big local meeting of the season drew 105 skaters.

West Vancouver couple scratched and bitten after confronting break-in suspects

Police remind the public to call 9-1-1 when witnessing a crime in progress

Surrey teen in ‘Girls Like That’ play about nude photo that goes viral

Shameless Hussy Productions brings award-winning story to Vancouver school

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 25 and beyond

Halloween haunts, concerts, plays and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Most Read