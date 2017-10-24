West Vancouver couple scratched and bitten after confronting break-in suspects

Police remind the public to call 9-1-1 when witnessing a crime in progress

A West Vancouver couple is on the mend from scratches and biting after a break-in at their home turned violent.

The man and woman were alerted by a surveillance system to a break-in at their home on Monday night, police said. The home, in the 1100 block of Crestline Road, is under renovation.

Instead of calling 911, police said, the couple went to the house on their own and confronted two female suspects there.

A violent struggle ensued, and the suspects took off in a vehicle before police were called.

The couple was bitten and scratched, and their vehicle extensively damaged as the suspect vehicle crashed out of the driveway.

One suspect, a 43-year-old woman, was later arrested and a vehicle seized, with help from Coquitlam RCMP. The other suspect is still at large.

Police remind the public to call 911 when witnessing a crime in progress.

“Attempting to investigate or confront suspects on your own can place you in extreme danger and can delay police efforts to quickly locate and safely apprehend suspects,” police said.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.