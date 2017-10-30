White Rock beat an 86-year-old record on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Weekend temperatures hit record highs in B.C.

Victoria, White Rock, Pitt Meadows and Campbell River reached record temperatures Sunday

It was a hot one – at least, for the fall – across much of B.C. last Sunday, as 10 spots around the province reached record highs.

According to Environment Canada, Campbell River hit 20.5 degrees Celsius, Esquimalt hit 18.8 degrees, Malahat hit 17 degrees, Pemberton hit 17.5 degrees, Pitt Meadows hit 21.5 degrees and the Victoria area hit an average of 18.7 degrees, beating temperature records everywhere they were measured.

The oldest record was beaten in White Rock, where Sunday’s temperature of 22 degrees beat an 86-year-old record of 18.9.

Kootenay kidney patient awaiting Air Canada refund
Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

