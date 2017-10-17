Waterfront rail cleanup on-track

Crews were busy near the 16 Avenue access to Crescent Beach Tuesday

Crews work to clear branches from the Peninsula’s waterfront tracks Tuesday.

One resident reported finding the work in progress after noticing fewer trains along the line, and said he suspected winds were behind the debris.

According to Environment Canada, winds were expected to gust up to 80 km/h Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rains were expected to return overnight, followed by more rain and wind for Wednesday.

Stormy weather was also blamed for power outages in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, with BC Hydro reporting more than 19,000 customers were without service as a result of rain and wind that swept through the region Monday night and Tuesday morning.