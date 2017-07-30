Warning issued as Lower Mainland heats up

People on B.C.’s south coast should get ready for a scorching hot week ahead.

Environment Canada has issued a heat advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Record-breaking heat is anticipated for Tuesday-Thursday with temperatures expected to hit the mid- to upper-30s.

Those most at risk for heat-related illnesses are young children, pregnant women, the elderly, those working or exercising in the heat, people with chronic illnesses, people living alone in un-air-conditioned homes, and the homeless.

The agency warns that combined with the lack of rainfall, the heat will ensure that the region stays at high to extreme fire danger. Campfire are banned across most of B.C., including the Lower Mainland.