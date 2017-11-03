VIDEO: Woman rams Abbotsford cop car with sedan

A 36-year-old woman is in custody after ramming a police car early Friday morning in Abbotsford.

The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. near The Keg restaurant on West Railway Street.

A patrol officer following the silver sedan observed the driver making several traffic infractions, including speeding through downtown, Sgt. Judy Bird said. He also saw smoke coming from the vehicle and thought it might have been from a blown tire, she said. (It was later determined the smoke was coming from the car’s engine.)

Bird said the officer was following at a distance without his lights flashing and hadn’t decided to pull the driver over until he saw her blow through a stop sign at Montrose Avenue.

At that time, Bird said, a second cop parked near The Keg heard about the situation over the radio and put his lights on to assist in pulling the sedan over. The woman driving then rammed straight into that cop car, pushing it into a nearby ditch.

No one was hurt, Bird said.

The woman was arrested and a male passenger was taken into custody but was cooperative and released, Bird said.

Police are recommending charges of assault with a deadly weapon and and failing to stop for police.

Bird said they are not currently considering whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.