VIDEO: Car crashes into Langley median after fleeing Surrey RCMP

Reports say suspect sustained bite wounds from a police dog

Reports say that a suspect has been apprehended following a multi-jurisdiction RCMP pursuit on Saturday night.

The pursuit is said to have started at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday night when a car fled a Surrey RCMP traffic stop on 68 Avenue.

The vehicle allegedly fled east towards Langley before smashing into a fenced median on 200 Street.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot, sparking a Surrey and Langley RCMP search by air and with the K9 unit, before being apprehended by a police dog.

Reports say the suspect sustained dog bite wounds and was treated by paramedics on scene.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

Neither Surrey nor Langley RCMP have returned calls for comment.

More to come.