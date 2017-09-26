VIDEO: Surrey pedestrian in serious condition after possible hit-and-run

RCMP are investigating but no witnesses have come forward

A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a reported hit-and-run in Surrey early Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP say that they responded to a call near 143 Street and 92 Avenue at about 7:25 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a man with significant injuries. Police said that while they have not confirmed that those injuries were the result of a hit-and-run, they are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The male victim taken to hospital and police are continuing to investigate.

RCMP say that no witnesses have come forward and are looking for anyone who may have more information to call the detachment at 604-599-0502.