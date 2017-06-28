VIDEO: Stolen truck driven into front of Langley City auto dealer sets building on fire

A stolen Super Save Hydro Vac truck driven through the front wall of a Langley City auto dealership overnight Wednesday burst into flames, setting the building alight.

Langley City fire crews were called to Vancouver Auto Liquidation Centre in the 20300 block of Langley Bypass around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“When crews arrived they found the vehicle had been driven into the building, and the fire had already spread to the building and was quickly spreading throughout the building,” said City fire chief Rory Thompson.

At around the same time overnight, there was a similar incident in Surrey, where a pick up truck slammed into a building in the 18500 block of 53 Avenue, setting it on fire. No one was in the burned vehicle when emergency responders arrived. Langley RCMP said it is too early in the investigation to say if the two crimes are connected. However, it is believed the two businesses impacted are owned by the same person, said police.

For the fire at the dealership, Township fire crews were called in to assist. In total, there were four engines on scene and 35 firefighters were needed to battle the blaze.

Thompson said the fire caused “a considerable amount of the damage to the building,” including a collapsed roof on western portion of the structure.

Langley RCMP said a person was seen fleeing the scene after the crash. That person hasn’t been located, said Sgt. Alex Mulvihill. The motivation as to why someone would crash the truck into the building isn’t known at this time. But the driver rammed through the locked gate to get into the business, Mulvihill said.

Once police had determined there was no one inside the truck, the vehicle was towed out of the building.

A section of Langley Bypass was closed to traffic in both directions during the morning commute. The roof was still smoking at 8:45 a.m.

The owner of the business, who was on scene early Wednesday speaking with police, declined to comment on the incident.