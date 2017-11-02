VIDEO: Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Winter has hit all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, and could reach parts of Metro Vancouver

Whether you’re staying home or travelling, brace for winter — it’s on its way.

Heavy snow will fall across southern interior highway passes today due to the combination of moisture from a coastal low and the passage of an arctic front.

Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are expected before the snow tapers off tonight, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” reads the report.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

READ MORE: Coquihalla closed in two spots

Motorists are being asked to leave extra time, drive slow and expect delays.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Check out what is happening at Big White Ski Resort:

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Forecast snow means busy days for Lower Mainland tire shops
Next story
Agriculture minister to speak in Surrey

Just Posted

New ‘resource rich’ website launched for Surrey LRT

Website includes information about the planned lines, the technology and the project’s history

Surrey getting new tool to clear snow from sidewalks

With snow in the forecast, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said the city is prepared

Agriculture minister to speak in Surrey

Surrey farms do about $167 million in business and employ more than 3,300 workers

VIDEO: Two pulled from wreckage after crash on King George Boulevard in Surrey

Witness says two Jaws of Life tools had to be used to help people trapped inside a car

Movie about murdered Surrey teen Maple Batalia debuts here this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Forecast snow means busy days for Lower Mainland tire shops

Chilliwack shop owner talks about who needs snow tires and who doesn’t

Pilots should be tested for drugs and alcohol, following 2015 crash

The TSB should develop a program requiring pilots to be tested for drugs and alcohol

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

‘Do you have the balls?’: Surrey firm issues challenge to donate balls for teens this Christmas

Sutton Premier Realty launches campaign to help Surrey Christmas Bureau

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

VIDEO: Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Winter has hit all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, and could reach parts of Metro Vancouver

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

Greater Vancouver Zoo plans new buildings, parking lot

Animal farm applying to ALC for non-farm use to facilitate upgrades

Unselfish Morrison relishes set-up role

‘Pass-first’ Morrison fitting in well with Giants

Most Read