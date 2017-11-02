VIDEO: Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Winter has hit all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, and could reach parts of Metro Vancouver

Whether you’re staying home or travelling, brace for winter — it’s on its way.

Heavy snow will fall across southern interior highway passes today due to the combination of moisture from a coastal low and the passage of an arctic front.

Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are expected before the snow tapers off tonight, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” reads the report.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

Motorists are being asked to leave extra time, drive slow and expect delays.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Check out what is happening at Big White Ski Resort:

