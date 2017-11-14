VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Shoppers Drug Mart is looking to hire a medical marijuana brand manager.

The role will entail leading its strategy and marketing activities to doctors and health-care providers in the cannabis space, even though it is not currently legal to distribute the drug through pharmacies.

Under current federal regulations, the only legal distribution method for medical marijuana is by mail order so unless Ottawa revises the rules, Shoppers won’t be permitted to sell medical marijuana through its stores.

Shoppers adds that the winning candidate will also ensure that its medical pot marketing material is compliant with Health Canada regulations.

Previous story
Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife
Next story
VIDEO: Fire at U-Haul in Surrey destroys 18 units

Just Posted

‘Richest day of the year’ at Fraser Downs has big pay off for young horses

Hundreds of thousands of dollars given out at annual Breeders Classic Day

Watch out for the girls volleyball team from Holy Cross

‘This is the best grade eight team I’ve ever coached,’ says Beauchamp

Teen arrested after stabbing, robbery at North Delta arena

15-year-old boy is to appear in Surrey youth court Tuesday

Residents seek info on Langley supportive housing plans

A neighbourhood association is trying to bring its members info before an upcoming council hearing.

Sold-out Social Innovation Summit in Surrey on Wednesday

Summit to focus on protecting vulnerable, engaging youth and tackling housing, poverty and addiction

A windy day on White Rock’s waterfront

Monday afternoon was a blustery one

Moose, deer with fawn poached near Pemberton

Charges are pending for wildlife killed illegally

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

HISTORY: Cloverdale Cenotaph holds nearly a century of memories

Each of the Surrey residents memoralized in the square have their own story to tell

Mounties hunt for North Vancouver bike thieves

Two suspects allegedly used a grinder to cut three bike locks

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

Vancouver approves new rules for short-term rentals

Operators will now require a $49 business licence

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

Most Read