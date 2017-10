A rollover crash snarled Highway 1 traffic for hours on Saturday afternoon.

Reports say Langley fire crews and RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash between a truck and a sedan in the 27400 block of Hwy. 1 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The occupants of the sedan, which ended up on its roof, escaped with minor injuries while no injuries were reported to the occupants of the truck.

Langley RCMP have not responded to calls for comment.

More to come.