Witness says driver fled the scene after collision at 82 Avenue and Scott Road

One man was transported to hospital after a reported hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

A witness, who arrived on scene at approximately 12:20 a.m. shortly after the incident, told Peace Arch News one man was transported to hospital with serious injuries after the collision at Scott Road and 82 Avenue.

The witness said the injured man was found on the ground in the IHOP (8170 120 St.) parking lot, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

More to come…