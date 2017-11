Did your neighbourhood see any flooding?

SURREY – Heavy downpour Sunday night led to 150th Street flooding in the Guildford area, near 108th Avenue.

A witness who shot the footage said clogged storm drains caused the flooding and that the city has since been called to fix the issue.

While some driver’s navigated safely while other flew through at high speeds.

(Video by Curtis Kreklau)

