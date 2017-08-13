VIDEO: Possible shooting in west Maple Ridge

One man was taken to hospital

Emergency personel are on scene at a west Maple Ridge residence. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press)

More than a dozen emergency personnel are on scene at a possible shooting at a residence in west Maple Ridge.

There are 10 RCMP cruisers, several fire trucks and ambulances at a home between 203 Street and 202 Street on Dewdney Trunk Road.

One man was taken to hospital but RCMP have not confirmed what his injuries are.

Eastbound traffic is down to one lane starting at 202 Street and both westbound lanes are closed starting at 203 Street.

