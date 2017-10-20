VIDEO: Body discovered at scene of dumpster fire behind Langley City mall

Area behind furniture store taped off after firefighters find deceased woman while battling blaze

Investigators were behind yellow police tape in the Rio Can shopping centre Friday morning. Troy Landreville Langley Times

A section of the Rio Can shopping centre in Langley City is behind police tape this morning after a woman’s body was discovered.

Just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 20, the Langley City fire department called RCMP after they found the body, located behind the Bombay furniture store at 20150 Langley Bypass, while extinguishing a dumpster fire.

Langley RCMP Serious Crime has taken over the investigation. There were plain clothes officers, uniformed officers and members of the Integrated Forensic Identification Section on scene this morning.

Bombay and all other stores are still open at this time, however the area in behind will continue to be cordoned off for several hours.

The cause of the fire and identity of the body are still unknown. Police are confident the remains are not that of missing 20-year-old Kristina Ward.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.