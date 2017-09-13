VIDEO: Limo that smashed into Surrey home finally removed

Engineers feared that the house would collapse if the car was removed

The limo that crashed into a Surrey home on Sunday has been removed. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A limo that crashed through the front of a Newton-area home has been removed more than three days later.

The vehicle smashed into the house at near the corner of 74 Avenue and 144 Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

No one in the home was injured but the limo driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Speaking with Black Press Sunday police said that structural engineers would have their work cut out for them in removing the car.

“The concern is that upon removing the vehicle, if the car is actually supporting the house… we obviously don’t want to do anymore damage to the house,” said Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

There is no word yet on when the family will be allowed to return to their home.

