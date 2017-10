Several vehicles and a building at an auto-wrecking yard had caught fire

A massive fire broke out in the 13600 block of Mitchell Road on Mitchell Island in Richmond Thursday night. Shane MacKichan.

For the second time this year, a major fire broke out on Mitchell Island in Richmond.

Firefighters were called to the 13600 block of Mitchell Road around 8 p.m. on Thursday night to attend a massive blaze at an auto-wrecking yard.

Several of the vehicles were on fire, as well as a large building.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.