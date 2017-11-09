RCMP were on scene at a violent home invasion in Aldergrove on Wednesday evening. According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot after multiple suspects forced their way into the home. Shane Mackichan photo

VIDEO: Gunmen invade Aldergrove home, injure occupant

Three armed men invade residence in Aldergrove Wedenesday evening

Police responded to a report of a home invasion in Aldergrove Wednesday night.

Three armed men reportedly entered a home in the 26600 block of 29 Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Langley Serious Crime continues to investigate the incident. The investigation has so far determined that the residence was targeted.

Police say multiple suspects arrived and forced their way into the residence. During their entry, the occupant of the house, a 27-year-old Langley man, was shot.

The suspects fled the area.

The gunshot victim was taken to area hospital by ground ambulance. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed anything related to this incident and has not yet spoken with them to contact the Langley RCMP.

