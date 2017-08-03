VIDEO: Grass fire near Surrey golf course

SURREY — Surrey Fire Department confirms it’s on scene dealing with a brush fire at King George Boulevard and Colebrook Road.

A witness at the scene, who shot video, said it was south of Highway 10 behind the driving range at Birdies & Buckets Family Golf Centre.

“This fire is in its infancy,” says MattTv, while recording the video. “The first bit of water is hitting the flames right now…. Excellence response time by the fire department, the Surrey Fire Service…. It looks like the fire department has it under control.”

