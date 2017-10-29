Translink busses were called in late on Saturday night to keep residents warm after they were evacuated due to a nearby gas leak. (Curtis Krekau)

VIDEO: Gas leak in Surrey forces overnight evacuation for almost 200 people

The cause of the leak is still under investigation

An overnight gas leak brought nearly 200 residents out of their beds on Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Surrey Fire responded for a report of a gas smell coming from a vacant house in the 14300 block of 60th Avenue.

After checking out the house, Surrey Fire discovered a gas leak and ordered an evacuation of the area. Two Translink busses came to keep the nearby residents out of the cold.

Fortis B.C. was called on-scene to shut down the gas line. The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

More to come.


(Curtis Krekau)

