The scene of a Surrey fire overnight. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Fire guts Surrey home

A witness says firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before containing it to the home

NEWTON — Fire gutted a two-storey Surrey home Thursday night.

It happened around midnight in the 14100-block of Sunridge Place (roughly 78A Avenue).

Firefighters arrived to find huge flames coming from the house.

According to a witness at the scene, everyone in the home got out ok.

Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before containing it to the home, said the witness.

Crews were on the scene for several hours putting out hot spots.

No word on a cause.

More to come.


