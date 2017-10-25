VIDEO: Fire destroys Langley building overnight

Township crews called out to massive blaze at 216 Street and 72 Avenue overnight

  • Oct. 25, 2017 7:07 a.m.
Township of Langley firefighters battled a massive fire that claimed a garage and several other buildings overnight Wednesday.

Crews were alerted to the blaze around 3:45 a.m. by an automatic residential alarm from an alarm company for a residential address in the 7200 block of 216 Street, just north of Glover Road.

At about the same time Langley RCMP reportedly received an alarm for the same address.

While approaching the scene both agencies could see the flames and quickly upgraded their response.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved building on a rural agricultural property with a number of other buildings on fire as well.

Crews formed a defensive attack using an aerial water stream from a distance due to the heat and exploding propane tanks. It was verified by crews that the owners are currently out of town and appears no one has been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An ambulance was called to the scene but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

– files from Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services


newsroom@langleytimes.com
VIDEO: Fire destroys Langley building overnight

