A small single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in a farm field after it lost power during a takeoff from the Langley airport Saturday morning.

Around 11:30am Township of Langley crews were dispatched to a report of an aircraft crash just south of the runway and arrived to find the plane mired in the field.

The two occupants escaped uninjured.

– files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services