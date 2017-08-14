VIDEO: Drive-by shooting followed by car set on fire

No one hurt in Abbotsford incident near Langley border

Abbotsford Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred tonight (Monday) in the area of Bradner and Downes roads in west Abbotsford.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place just after 7:30 p.m.

Const. Ian MacDonald said a man was driving a black Audi south on Bradner Road near Downes when he passed a northbound vehicle from which an occupant fired a gun at him.

The victim, in his 40s, drove to his Abbotsford home and then called police. He is not known to police, according to a news release.

MacDonald said police confirmed that the man’s car had been struck, and they also found bullet casings at the scene of the shooting.

Soon after, the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) received reports of a car on fire on Nathan Avenue in northwest Abbotsford near the Langley border.

MacDonald said the burned BMW is believed to be the suspect car involved in the shooting. The vehicle matches the description given of the suspect vehicle and was confirmed stolen from Surrey, the release states.

MacDonald said the investigation is still in its early stages and no further details are available at this time, including whether there are any gang connections.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text abbypd (222973).