VIDEO: B.C. man’s polite encounter with bears praised for being ‘so Canadian’

Sooke resident Jordan Cote calmly asks the four-legged family to leave because he has to get to work

“Hope you enjoyed my yard, have a good day!”

A Vancouver Island man’s encounter with bears in his backyard is getting plenty of attention online for being so politely Canadian.

In the clip posted on social media Friday, Sooke resident Jordan Cote can be heard asking the four-legged family to leave, because he has to get to work.

Possibly a coincidence, the equally-polite mother bear turns and walks with her cubs into the bushes on the left corner of his property.

The video was posted to a local Facebook group, and has since been shared more than 2,400 times.

Most of the comments praise Cote for his “Canadian hospitality,” and for remaining calm.

“We need to learn a new protocol for a likely encounter with bears,” one man said. “Instead of raising our arms and shouting, we have to greet them with courtesy.”

Another read: “This is absolutely the proper way to deal with visitors to your property. Beautiful!”

Bear encounters in B.C. are especially common in August and September, but can occur anytime between May and October. They can be active all year in mild areas like Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

When one does encounter a bear in a residential area, the Ministry of Environment urges to remain calm and keep away from the bear.

If the bear appears to be threatening, persistent or aggressive, call B.C. Conservation Officer Service or the police.

Do not attempt to resolve the conflict yourself.

