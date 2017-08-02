VIDEO: Armed police presence at Surrey City Hall ends in arrest

Surrey RCMP say a man carrying an ‘edged’ weapon was arrested

A reader sent in this photo of a police incident at Surrey City Hall. (Photo submitted)

SURREY — A police incident at Surrey City Hall around lunchtime Wednesday ended with a man being arrested.

Surrey RCMP say a “distraught” man with an “edged” weapon was detained after a call to police came in around noon.

A video obtained by the Now-Leader shows police with what appear to be rifles in the parkade of the building.

At one point, a woman is seen rushing two young children past armed officers.

VIDEO: Woman seen rushing kids past police at #SurreyBC City Hall during police incident today https://t.co/g9HCo87URT pic.twitter.com/ieeOnBrYp6 — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) August 2, 2017

VIDEO: Armed police presence at #SurreyBC City Hall around lunchtime ends with man arrested. https://t.co/sQrYLz55V6 pic.twitter.com/IuT3jJpAyp — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) August 2, 2017

The incident lasted about 20 to 30 minutes, according to police, and the man was arrested around 12:30.

Surrey RCMP say no was hurt.

