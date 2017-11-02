Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

The Victoria Police Department is sending out a warning this week to all parents after a family in James Bay found marijuana edibles in their child’s halloween candy.

Police say they were called to the 100-block of Simcoe Street after cautious parents discovered a package of fruit gummies on Tuesday night, after their child told them they also received a protein bar and peanuts from the same home.

Officers spoke to the residents at the home where the parents believed the package came from and determined that the person “appeared to not be aware of safe Halloween practices and may not have been aware of what had been handed out,” according to a release from the VicPD.

The person was instructed to not hand out any more candy that night and turn off their lights in the front of the house to deter other trick-or-treaters.

Due to this singular incident, police are urging other parents — particularly those who went trick-or-treating in the James Bay area to check all their children’s candy and report anything out of the ordinary to your local police detachment.

Previous story
Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing
Next story
Gas prices jump overnight in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Chilliwack school district posts plan for sexual orientation talks

Issue kicked off by earlier Facebook post from trustee Neufeld

Death of woman found at Langley dumpster fire scene ‘not suspicious’

A toxicology report has been ordered to determine whether the woman died of an overdose

Theft from vehicle up 16 per cent in Cloverdale

Cloverdale-Port Kells only district to see increase in property, violent crime over past year

Technical review of George Massey Tunnel underway

The independent review is expected to take six months

Snow coming for Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky all expecting at least a few centimetres

Maple Ridge hosts fentanyl forum

How to get through to ‘weekend warriors’

Movie about murdered Surrey teen Maple Batalia debuts here this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

LIVE VIDEO: Investigation into 2015 Carson Air crash

Transportation Safety Board of Canada officials speak in Vancouver

North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 2

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Let there be light: Free events in Surrey during the month of November

Surrey Tree Lighting and Garden Light festivals are on the calendar

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Trucker killed in fiery crash a father of nine

Family identifies trucker killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash as father of nine

Most Read