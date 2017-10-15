Vernon RCMP searching Okanagan Lake for missing man

Extensive efforts to locate a man who went missing following a verbal interaction with police

Vernon RCMP are searching for a man who went missing after a confrontation with police.

Just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, Vernon RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious man in the 8700 block of Okanagan Landing Road. According to the complainant, the man tried to enter the home and when confronted by the homeowner appeared to be distraught.

Police attended the area and located a man matching the description, who they had a verbal interaction with when the man allegedly became aggressive with police and fled the area on foot heading towards Okanagan Lake.

As police set up containment of the area, a splashing noise was heard coming from the lake. Investigating the noise, police saw an individual, believed to be the same man, swimming away from shore before going underwater. It is not believed that the man resurfaced.

Police immediately launched a search of the lake using a kayak on shore but these efforts were unsuccessful. The local search and rescue team was also immediately advised and they have since attended the scene to search the shoreline and lake.

Vernon RCMP are continuing to search for the man with support from the police dog service, Vernon Search and Rescue and the Underwater Recovery Team who have now been deployed to the area.

Anyone who has any information about this incident or this man’s whereabouts are asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.