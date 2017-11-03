Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

Vancouver Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in medical distress at Spanish Banks Friday morning.
The woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement.
She was rushed to the hospital but died a “short time later.”
Detectives from VPD’s Major Crime Section are investigation to determine if the death was suspicious.
Anyone who say anything unusual is asked to contact police.
