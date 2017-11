Surrey firefighters fought a barn fire on 164th Avenue near Highway 10 this morning. Nobody was injured and investigators are trying to determine what caused it.

The shed was 20 feet by 30 feet, in an area without fire hydrants. As many as four fire crews tackled the fire, bringing in water tankers to do the job.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter