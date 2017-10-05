UPDATE: ‘Prolific offender’ jumps or falls off parkade while fleeing from police

Incident begins in Chilliwack and ends in Abbotsford on Thursday

A man who jumped or fell off a parkade in Abbotsford earlier today while fleeing police was wanted on outstanding warrants for driving offences and now faces several possible charges.

Const. Ian MacDonald said the incident began this morning, when the Abbotsford Police Department and the Lower Mainland District’s Integrated Road Safety Unit partnered to locate and arrest the 37-year-old prolific offender.

They and the Air 1 police helicopter located him driving dangerously in Chilliwack and travelling at speeds of up to 160 km/h in posted 70 km/h zones, MacDonald said.

The man eventually made his way into central Abbotsford and parked the red Honda he was driving in a parkade at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on South Fraser Way just after 1:30 p.m.

Officers attempted to arrest the man, but he “ultimately landed on the ground approximately four metres below,” MacDonald said.

The culprit was injured when he landed, but limped to a nearby vehicle, which he then tried to steal, MacDonald added.

The suspect was quickly arrested and was taken to hospital for treatment of a suspected broken leg.

MacDonald said a police officer was also treated in hospital after suffering injuries when the suspect resisted arrest.

He said charges being recommended against the suspect, who hasn’t yet been named, include driving while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, fleeing form police, hit-and-run and attempted theft.

MacDonald said the Independent Investigations Office has been advised of the incident and will undertake a preliminary investigation to determine if there is a connection between the injuries the suspect sustained and the actions of police.