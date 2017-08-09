UPDATE: Body found in Maple Ridge

A body was discovered behind the Value Village in Maple Ridge.

Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS On scene RCMP responded after a man’s body was found in a wooded area behind Value Village along Dewdney Trunk Road at 208th Street in Maple Ridge on Wednesday. See story, page 5.

Police are saying foul play isn’t suspected after a man was found dead near Dewdney Trunk Road and Rosewood Street in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance were first on scene, responding to a medical call about a body in a wooded area at 12:56 p.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrived minutes later with several cars and officers blocking off the area.

No age has been given for the man, who’s not from the Maple Ridge area.

The coroner is now handling the case in what possibly could be a drug overdose, according to RCMP.

Police are still trying to notifiy next of kin.

Reports on social media say that passersby found the man and called 911.

The experience left a woman shaken.

“This man was someone’s loved one. It is tragic and my heart goes out to everyone who loved him.”

She didn’t want to comment further on the incident.

Initial police reports were that it was a “sudden death.”

People offered their sympathies to the woman on Facebook.

“It is someone’s loved one, because somone has a drug addiction, that is hard to beat, does not mean that no one loves them. So very sad,” said Nancy McConnell.

“During the … three years I lived in Maple Ridge, 27 people I knew died from foul play or drug overdoses, including my girlfriend. I feel so bad for the lost souls, families, community and persons affected. Changed my life living there, for even such a short period. Hugs and prayers,” added J. Sean Murphy.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, in the first six months of this year, 20 people have died in Maple Ridge from drug overdoses.

For the same period in 2015 and 2016 respectively, there were 29 and 27 overdoses.