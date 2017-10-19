Union staging NAFTA rally in Surrey Friday morning

Canada’s largest union in the private sector is staging a rally in Surrey Friday morning to call for a “renewed” agreement that puts working people first. (Photo: Now-Leader)

Canada’s largest union in the private sector is staging a rally in Surrey Friday morning to call for a “renewed” agreement that puts working people first.

The Rally for a Better NAFTA will be at Surrey Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal’s constituency office, at #202-12992 76th Ave., at 9 o’clock.

“Canadians need a re-balancing of NAFTA, one that puts workers and communities first,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor BC area director, who will be speaking at the rally, along with Joey Hartman of Vancouver District Labour Council, Irene Lanzinger of the BC Federation of Labour, and Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey-Newton.

Surrey’s will be one of six simultaneous rallies across Canada. The others will be in Windsor, Woodstock, Brampton, Chicoutimi and Halifax.

Earlier this week representatives from Unifor, which represents more than 315,000 workers, met with MPs to make the case that government should push for stronger labour rights and worker protection in all NAFTA countries, as well as “reform auto trade, safeguard Canada’s culture,” and “remove extraordinary investor privileges among other issues.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

