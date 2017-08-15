Two Surrey men arrested following ‘targeted’ Harrison Hot Springs stabbing

Two Surrey men have been arrested following a stabbing at Harrison Hot Springs over the weekend.

The stabbing took place on Saturday night along the west end of Lillooet Avenue, RCMP have confirmed. The man who was stabbed suffered non-life threatening injuries, receiving stitches. He was transported from the scene to hospital by BC Ambulance.

The following day, two men were arrested by the Surrey RCMP.

Both men remain in custody and both have previous violent charges against. Armaan Singh Chandi, 20, faces charges of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and fail to comply with recognizance. Jagir Singh Kang, 19, faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and fail to comply with recognizance.

They are scheduled to be in court in Chilliwack on Aug. 21. Police believe this is a targetted incident but declined further comment.

“Police believe this was a targeted incident where all the individuals knew one another,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-496-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

