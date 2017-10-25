Rav Grewal and Phil Ackermann of Delta Glass make reparations Wednesday afternoon. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Two South Surrey clothing stores broken into

Police asking for witnesses, surveillance video

Surrey RCMP are seeking video surveillance and witnesses after two South Surrey clothing stores were broken into early Wednesday morning.

RCMP confirmed to Peace Arch News Wednesday afternoon that Grandview Corners businesses Le Chateau (16081 24 Ave.) and Aldo Outlet (16081 24 Ave.) were broken into at about 4:40 a.m.

The culprit or culprits gained entry into the building by smashing the front glass doors.

Police currently do not have suspects in the crime, and are asking the public for assistance.

One area resident told PAN that she noticed some suspicious behaviour just moments before police arrived on the scene. The woman described seeing a dark-coloured, newer-model crossover drive slowly past the stores and park. The driver then slowly walked past several of the stores and back, she said.

She did not see if the individual was responsible for the break-ins, but said police were on the scene within minutes.

Rav Grewal of Delta Glass said a rock was recovered from one of the stores, and both of the businesses’ doors will be boarded up for about a week until the panes can be replaced.

People or businesses with surveillance video of the area are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.

– with files from Tracy Holmes

