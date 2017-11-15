Men charged in ‘road rage’ shooting near Surrey-Langley border

Surrey RCMP have also seized two guns in connection to the Nov. 9 incident

A man was arrested at 72 Avenue and 200 Street on Nov. 9. (Shane MacKichan photo).

Surrey RCMP say charges have been laid against two suspects and two guns have been seized after a “road rage” shooting on Nov. 9.

Two men, both 21 years old of no fixed address, face a slew of charges in connection to the incident, which happened in the 19200-block of 72nd Avenue.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Joseph Morgan, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and one count of driving while prohibited.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle, Andrew Nofield, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The incident happened on Nov. 9. A woman called Surrey RCMP at 10:25 a.m. alleging that another vehicle was being driven erratically. She said someone inside the vehicle had shot at her vehicle in the 19200-block of 72nd Avenue.

The suspect vehicle drove off and she pulled over to call police. The woman was not injured during the incident, Surrey RCMP confirmed.

Coincidentally, the same suspect vehicle was involved in a relatively minor accident nearby at the intersection of 200th Street and 72nd Avenue a short time later.

Officers, who initially said they believed impairment was a factor in the crash, discovered this was the same vehicle reported in the alleged road rage incident and arrested the driver as a result.

(Video by Shane Mackichan)

Officers from the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit are leading this investigation.

Police say the file is still open and there is a possibility that more charges could be considered.

“We’re thankful there were no injuries during this incident,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann in a release. “In the course of this investigation two firearms were seized. When a firearm is used during an offense, the Surrey RCMP makes it a top priority to investigate and arrest those responsible. Anytime police take a gun off the street it improves safety for the community.”

Police say both men have appeared in court and will stay in custody until another Surrey Provincial Court appearance on Dec. 5.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

-with files from Monique Tamminga/Black Press