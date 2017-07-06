Two men arrested after scaling Lions Gate Bridge for photo-op

The pair from Washington State were taken into police custody and their camera equipment was seized

Two men have been arrested after climbing up the Lions Gate Bridge and causing traffic delays Thursday, to take photos from the top of the bridge.

Vancouver police said motorists reported the two Washington State men– both in their 20s – after one was seen climbing over the railing at about 8:30 a.m., allegedly pulling himself up the guy-wires to about 50 to 70 feet up the bridge deck.

The Emergency Response Team’s high angle rescue specialists were deployed to search the pathways and guy-wire systems for the pair, according to a news release. The bridge was closed to some traffic for most of the morning.

A lovely and beautiful day but not for all. Lots of sirens and emergency vehicles heading towards Lions Gate bridge. Centre lane closed. — Stephanie Locking (@AgedMcMuffin) July 6, 2017

The two men were taken into police custody and their camera equipment was seized, after they were seen scaling down the guy-wires to the bridge deck, police said.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.