Two men apprehended in Surrey after Langley home invasion

Police say the suspects were allegedly driving a vehicle they stole from the home

There was a heavy police presence in Surrey early this morning after RCMP apprehended two men following a home invasion.

Langley RCMP said the home invasion took place around 1:40 a.m. in South Langley.

“The two males were leaving the residence in a vehicle that they stole from the residence,” said Corporal Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP.

Air One was in the area, she added, and police followed the vehicle into Surrey.

RCMP apprehended the two men near 88th Avenue and 168th Street, she said.

