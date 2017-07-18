Two LAPS staff use vacation time to help evacuated people and pets

The pair will take pet and human donations until Thursday where they will take it to Kamloops

LAPS executive director Jayne Nelson, seen here at the groundbreaking of the ISOasis cat shelter last month, is on vacation right now but felt compelled to help those impacted by the wildfires, both animals and humans. Along with LAPS staffer Tina Jensen Fogt, the pair of taking donations to Kamloops on Thursday. Langley Times File Photo

Using their own vacation time, Langley Animal Protection Society’s (LAPS) executive director Jayne Nelson and staff member Tina Jensen Fogt are collecting donations for pets and humans and then driving them to Kamloops where the pair plan to help where needed.

“We are struck by the tragedy that has hit the B.C. Interior this past week and the reality that our lives can be changed dramatically in an instant. Our hearts go out to the victims of these wildfires,” Nelson wrote on the LAPS Facebook page.

When they arrive in Kamloops, the two are offering to help in any way they can, both with animals and humans.

“We want to be a helping hand and to simply make a small contribution in an area of great need,” said Nelson.

This is not a LAPS initiative, but one the two women felt compelled to do, she added.

They are using the Patti Dale animal shelter as a drop-off centre for donations until they leave for Kamloops on Thursday, July 20 at noon.

Already, donations are coming in.

Items that are needed include unopened animal feed (dog, cat, horse), animal beds, blankets, leashes, collars, XL and L crates, litter boxes, food dishes, water buckets, lead ropes, hay nets, space blankets and grain.

They are also taking donations for people as they have heard there is a great need.

Items for people include toiletries, gas cards, gift cards, water, kids crafts, or non-perishable food. Any donation is helpful.

If you have something to contribute, please stop by the shelter between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Wednesday, or from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

Nelson said they plan to stay for a few days and lend assistance where needed.

Items can also be dropped off at Great Urban Pet Escapes at 18030 32 Ave.