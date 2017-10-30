Two injured in collision at 264 Street and 16 Avenue in Aldergrove

Two people were taken to hospital early Sunday night after an SUV and a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer crashed in Aldergrove at the intersection of 264 Street (the Aldergrove-Bellingham Highway that leads to the U.S. border crossing) and 16 Avenue.

Langley RCMP said a Chevy Silverado truck pulling a trailer was heading southbound on 264 when it crashed into a westbound Porsche Macan SUV on 16 Avenue around 6:08 p.m.

Based on eyewitness accounts, it appeared one of the vehicles, the truck, may have run a red light, police said.

Traffic through the intersection was halted while police, fire and ambulance were on the scene.

The driver of the SUV and truck were tarnsported to hospital.

Their reported injuries were said to be relatively minor.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any horses were in the trailer.



