Two dead in Lougheed Highway dump truck crash

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s have died after crash in Coquitlam near Pitt River Road

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon involving a dump truck on Lougheed Highway near Pitt River Road.

According to the BC Coroners Service (BCCS), a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s died from injuries suffered in the accident, with at least four others being taken to hospital with various injuries.

“It is still early in the investigation, so no other details are available at this time,” said Andy Watson, the manager of strategic communications with BCCS.

Witnesses said a large dump truck rolled down the hill from a work site and someone who tried to stop the truck was run over before the rig careened onto the highway. Coquitlam RCMP confirmed that the dump truck was empty when it struck Lougheed traffic and the operator, a man in his 30s, was killed.

By the time the dump truck had come to a stop, it had struck two vehicles, killing a woman in her 60s who was a passenger in one, and sending four others to hospital with injuries.

“There was a collision between an earth mover and a couple of vehicles on the Lougheed,” said Coquitlam RCMP Const. Jennifer Goodings. “From what we understand, it looks like the earthmover was unoccupied. We don’t have a lot of details as to why at this point in the investigation.”

She said the RCMP’s Coordinated Collision Investigation Team is looking into the incident, as are WorkSafeBC investigators.

The crash, which occurred at 3:30 p.m., closed Lougheed Highway in both directions between Pitt River Road and Como Lake Avenue, in front of the Riverview Hospital grounds. The road was re-opened at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

