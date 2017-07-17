Two-alarm house fire extinguished in Panorama Ridge

Damage contained to one Surrey residence, causes still being investigated

Shan MacKichan photo A Surrey firefighter battles the flames during the house fire, which was contained without injury.

A two-alarm house fire in Panorama Ridge on the weekend was contained without injuries and with no significant damage to surrounding properties.

Surrey Fire was called to the two-storey home at 13733 58A Ave. shortly after midnight Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to find the cedar-shake roof and upper floor engulfed in flames, but all occupants confirmed outside and safe.

Battalion Chief Spiro Pegios told Peace Arch News Monday morning that the roof partially collapsed as firefighters battled the flames.

But after almost 2½ hours at the scene, damage from the blaze had been confined to the house, with only minor smouldering in the immediate area, he said.

“There was some smouldering at the corner of a neighbour’s house but that was quickly extinguished,” Pegios said.

Cause of the fire – which left the home uninhabitable – is still being investigated, he said.