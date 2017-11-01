Tuesday saw typical Halloween night in Surrey

Police are reporting no major crimes from Tuesday night, which saw 375 calls for service.

Surrey’s Halloween night, from the Surrey RCMP’s perspective, was much like last year’s.

That’s roughly 40 per cent higher than an average Tuesday night in October.

Most of the calls Surrey Mounties responded to on Halloween night this year involved so-called “nuisance” complaints involving noise, mischief, property damage, fireworks, and youth fights.

The number of calls was “virtually the same” as last year, a Surrey RCMP spokesman said.

The city also received 110 bylaws complaints involving fireworks but at press time the number of fireworks seized in Surrey on Halloween night was not yet available.

More to come.


Most Read